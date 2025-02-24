SOAS meetings continue around Fermanagh

CAMPAIGNERS... Members of campaign group Save Our Acute Services at the SWAH.

FURTHER events have been taking place this week as local campaigners continue to garner support for the plan to save services at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

At the start of the year Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) launched a ‘roadmap’ plan, outlining in practical ways how services can be restored and retained at the Enniskillen hospital, where emergency general surgery has been suspended.

The group will be submitting the plan as part of its response to the current public consultation on the future of the North’s hospital network by the Department of Health, and has been gathering signatures and public support for it.

Over the weekend the volunteer team from SOAS was out and about once again gathering signatures, and this Tuesday the group will be hosting another public meeting, this time at the Old Gate Hall in Florencecourt, at 7pm.

SOAS volunteer Eileen McGovern urged the community to continue to support the campaign, and to have their say on the consultation.

Noting the SOAS roadmap contained 20 recommendations to protect services, Ms McGovern said the plan was “our response to the situation in our hospitals, specifically to the SWAH but it brings in the other hospitals in the area.”

“Those 20 points are included in our response, and that’s what we’re asking you to sign at the minute, to get your families to sign before the deadline on February 28,” she said.

“We need to get the forms in prior to that because we need to count them and get them delivered to the Department of Health.

“We want you to know that people power is incredible. Look at what has happened already. Maybe it’s a coincidence, maybe it’s not, but it’s a positive action.

“We want you to know every signature counts, every family in this area, this entire area affected by the loss of services, every family is affected so every family is entitled to sign.”

For more information on the upcoming meetings and signings visit Save Our Acute Services on Facebook.

