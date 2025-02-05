Shock at death of young Enniskillen runner in Glasgow

THE Fermanagh community has been left shocked and saddened following the sudden death of Aaron Johnston.

The Enniskillen man tragically passed away after taking part in the Glasgow Half Marathon Winter Warmer Run.

Police Scotland said the 24-year-old fell ill on Glasgow Green about 11.15am on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said, “Emergency services attended following a report of a 24-year-old man having taken unwell at Glasgow Green around 11.15am on Sunday February 2.

“The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Ashwoods Garden Centre paid tribute on social media, “We are completely heartbroken that our precious Aaron Johnston, Son of Niall and Joy and brother to Hayley, Adam and Jessica died suddenly yesterday. Words cannot describe what we are going through now.

“The Garden Centre and Coffee shop will be closed until further notice.”

Other tributes posted on social media remembered Aaron as ‘a lovely cub’ and ‘great craic’.

“He was a lovely cub and when he was in the garden centre we always had a chat,” said one tribute.

Other tributes remembered Aaron during his school days stating, “I have lovely fond memories of Aaron going through his school days and had great craic with the boys.

“I’m just devastated and so saddened to hear this news.”

With another women saying, “So sad to hear this. Aaron was such a character in school. Thinking of the family circle at this difficult time.”

Runners who also took part in the run shared tributes, one woman said: “So sorry for the loss of your beautiful boy. We were at the run yesterday. The only crumb of consolation I can offer you is that your son was taking part in an event where he was surrounded by positive supportive people in a lovely tree lined park.”

While another replied, “we were there too. We finished just one minute behind Aaron. We saw him being well cared for. Absolutely devastated for his family and friends.”

Late of Sligo Road, Enniskillen. Aaron was a son of Niall and Joy, a brother of Hayley, Adam and Jessica, and a grandson of Charlie and Louise Patterson and Shirley (the late Ivor Johnston).

Funeral arrangements are to follow, while family homes are strictly private.

