Shauna’s breaking down stereotypes in the fire service

A LISNASKEA firefighter has been breaking down stereotypes and is encouraging more women to join the force.

Mother of five Shauna McCrystal who once was a makeup artist and accountant has described her reason behind transitioning to becoming a firefighter as having “a strong desire to help others”.

“Transitioning from being a makeup artist and working in accounts to becoming a firefighter can happened for various reasons. I felt a strong desire to help others, from personal experiences and enjoy the challenge of a physically demanding job,” Shauna said.

“Being a Firefighter offers opportunities to make a significant impact in emergencies, which can be very fulfilling. Additionally, many skills from my current job roles – like attention to detail from makeup artistry and organisational skills in accounting has been beneficial in the fire service.”

Shauna has found being a woman in the fire service an empowering experience.

“Being a woman in the fire service can be a unique and empowering experience. From my personal experience I have found that the camaraderie and teamwork within my station has fostered a strong sense of belonging, as we work together to achieve common goals in a high-pressure environment,” she said.

“Furthermore, there are increasing support systems in place that help build a sense of community and provide guidance on career development in the service.”

Ms Mcrystal is ‘really enjoying’ her time in the fire service which is bringing her fulfillment.

“Being able to help people during emergencies provides a strong sense of meaning and fulfillment. The bonds formed with colleagues through shared experiences create a supportive environment,” Shauna added.

“Serving my community and making a difference in people’s lives is a significant motivating factor to me personally.”

Shauna finished with some advice for anyone who is thinking about joining the fire service.

“Trust your skills and abilities. The fire service welcomes dedicated individuals, regardless of gender. Stay motivated and persistent in your pursuit.”

