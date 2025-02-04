Scam texts on the rise

LOCAL residents are being urged to be on their guard after a number of scam text messages are circulating with the aim of luring people to reveal their identity and personal information.

It has been reported that scam and fraudulent schemes are on the rise locally, with residents recently receiving a message, claiming to be from the ‘Royal Parcel Customer Service Team’.

The message was aiming to encourage people to reveal their identity and personal information.

“Please update your address within the next 12-hours so that we can deliver your package quickly. Thank you for your cooperation! Have a great day!,” the text message read.

It’s the latest scam, which follows weeks after the Police revealed that people in the North have been scammed out of almost £20 million, with over 5,000 reported cases, in a 12 month period.

An elderly man recently revealed that he was the victim of an attempted insurance fraud.

The man received what appeared to be official letters from AXA Insurance, informing him that he needed to send personal identification to an address, in a bid to stop his insurance being ceased.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, recently urged people to be vigilant and aware of online and fraudulent scams, following a reported rise in ‘catfishing’ attempts.

