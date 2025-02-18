Sadness at passing of well-known Enniskillen teacher

Bridie Tannian passed away at the weekend.

A former vice-principal of Mount Lourdes Convent Grammar School in Enniskillen has passed away.

Bridie Tannian died at Millcroft Nursing Home in Enniskillen on Sunday.

Ms Tannian was a teacher at Mount Lourdes for many years and her passing will provoke memories for former pupils of the school.

Her remains will repose on Thursday at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen from 3pm to 6pm, with removal at 6.30 pm to arrive at St. Michael’s Church Enniskillen at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am followed by removal to Corless Funeral Home, Main Street Kinvara, Co Galway to repose from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Kinvara.

There will be another Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by interment in Mount Cross cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parish Facebook page.

A death notice says that Ms Tannian will be forever loved and missed by her sisters Ann Josephine Jordan,(Galway), Agnes Fahy (Gort), Catherine Taggart (Letterkenny), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law Mattie Farrell and Eddie Taggart, sisters-in-law Maureen, Kathy, Chrissie and Kay Tannian, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Bartholomew and Delia Tannian, her brothers Larry, Michael, Tom, Peter, Martin , Bart and her sister Celia Farrell.