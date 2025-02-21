Sadness at death of Fermanagh All-Ireland Junior winner

THE Fermanagh GAA community has been left saddened following the death of Hugh Murphy.

Mr Murphy, formerly from Derrylin, was a member of the Fermanagh GAA team who won the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship title in 1959, following a memorable win over London.

That Fermanagh team etched their names into the history books when they captured the All-Ireland title following a 1-11 to 2-04 victory over London, with the game played at New Elton.

Mr Murphy was a Fermanagh GAA squad member for many seasons, featuring regularly in games.

He was born in Aughnish Island, on the border of Aughakillymaude. His family later moved to the townland of Kilnakelly in Derrylin, where they lived until 1953, when they relocated to Belfast.

Mr Murphy underwent his early education in Derrylin. He later worked as a barman in Belfast, managing ‘The Botanic Inn’ bar.

He was a respected member of the St John’s GAA club in Belfast, while also making the regular commute back to Fermanagh for training for the inter-county team.

Mr Murphy managed the St John’s senior team in 1984, leading them to the Antrim Senior Football Championship title and the Centenary Cup in 1984.

He was a respected member of the local community, with his close friend, Jim Donnelly, paying tribute to Mr Murphy.

“In later years, Hugh joined our ‘Golden Eagles’ group where he played a full part in our monthly activities,” Mr Donnelly told the ‘Herald.

“It was always good to receive those random calls from Hugh who would be looking for a catch-up.”

Mr Murphy is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Nuala, brother Michael and his sisters Rosaleen and Bridie.

He is predeceased by his son Christopher, who passed away just last month.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Agnes Church in Belfast tomorrow (Thursday), he will be interred in Milltown Cemetery.

