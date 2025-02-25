Rumours of new ‘Line of Duty’ series increase

BIG NEWS… Adrian Dunbar has hinted that ‘Line of Duty’ might return for a seventh series.

FANS of ‘Line of Duty’ are on high alert after it was teased that the wheels are motion for a seventh series of the show, which sees Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar play a leading role.

Social media went into overdrive recently after actress Christina Chong, who starred in ‘Line of Duty’, revealed that she had been approached over her availability to appear in a seventh series.

Fans of the BBC drama have been calling for a new series after there was mixed reactions to the season six finale, when Superintendent Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, was exposed as ‘H’.

Dunbar has previously said he would be interested in returning for a new ‘Line of Duty’ series.

“All the signals and everything are positive, but until the script hits the desk, you can’t be 100 per-cent sure,” the 66-year-old Enniskillen actor said.

“We’re all hoping someone somewhere will make an announcement and say, ‘Yes, it’s happening.’ The day they announce it, it’s going to burn up the internet.”

The Fermanagh man received wide acclaim for his performances as Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC drama and he’s keen to pull on the police uniform again.

“To create an iconic character on British television within an iconic TV show was a huge ambition of mine. And to have done it is humbling and satisfying,” said Dunbar.

If ‘Line of Duty’ returns, it’s highly likely that Nigel Boyle, who has links to Roslea, will also feature. The show ended with Boyle’s character, Buckells, exposed as the corrupt police officer.

