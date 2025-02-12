Road closed after two-vehicle collision in Fermanagh

Police have said motorists should avoid the Rectory Lane area of the Derrylin Road, Bellanaleck, as there has been a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At this stage, it isn’t believed that anyone has been seriously injured, but the road is obstructed.”
There are no further details at present about the crash.
Posted: 8:42 pm February 12, 2025