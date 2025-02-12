+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineRoad closed after two-vehicle collision in Fermanagh

Road closed after two-vehicle collision in Fermanagh

Posted: 8:42 pm February 12, 2025

Police have said motorists should avoid the Rectory Lane area of the Derrylin Road, Bellanaleck, as there has been a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At this stage, it isn’t believed that anyone has been seriously injured, but the road is obstructed.”

There are no further details at present about the crash.

Related posts:

Les Graydon’s passion for metal detecting unearths hidden gems Cat loses leg in Christmas Eve accident in Fermanagh Fr Gary on death of his mother and health struggles

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:42 pm February 12, 2025
Top
Advertisement