Residents’ fears for Fermanagh accident blackspot

RESIDENTS have raised fears that it’s “only a matter of time” before someone is killed on a busy local road that is not being gritted.

Over the past few weeks there have been several accidents on the Druminiskill Road near Florencecourt on frosty or icy mornings.

One local woman told the ‘Herald they had encountered two bad crashes in just over a week at the same stretch of the road, near a busy crossroads junction where there is a sharp corner.

“This is my second time in ten days to pull someone out a car,” they said. “Why is nothing being done about this?”

The resident, who was travelling with their children, said thankfully both drivers were OK in both incidents, however they were frightened of coming across another accident where those involved were not so lucky.

“I do not want to come around that corner, bringing my kids to school, and find someone dead in the car. I wouldn’t be fit to cope,” they said, adding the road is “like a bottle” on cold mornings.

They explained that because the road is not classed as a major route, it’s not on the gritting schedule. However, they said the road is becoming busier and busier.

“The reason is that road is now a main road for southern traffic,” they explained. “It never stops from six in the morning.”

They resident has contacted their local representatives, but to no avail.

They called for signage to be erected warning drivers of the corner, and added residents would be willing to spread grit themselves if a salt box was left in the area.

When contacted by the ‘Herald, a spokesman for the PSNI said they would work with the local community to address any safety issues in the area.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Melanie Hicks said, “We will engage with local representatives and partner agencies to discuss road safety issues concerning this area, and we would remind road users to pay attention to their surroundings and reduce speed.

“We would appeal to all road users to learn about the steps they can take to keep themselves and others safe on our roads which is a responsibility we all share.”

Insp Hicks added, “Please always remember the ‘Fatal Five’ – don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.”

