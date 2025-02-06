+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSportReigning champions Skins book place in Ulster Cup Final
Enniskillen under-18 ladies booked their place in the Ulster Cup Final at Kingspan Stadium with a comprehensive win on Friday night.

Reigning champions Skins book place in Ulster Cup Final

Posted: 10:20 am February 6, 2025

Enniskillen….45
Armagh….0

Holders  Enniskillen booked their place in the Ulster Under 18 Cup Final with a comprehensive win against City of Armagh at Mullaghmeen, on Friday night.

A number of injuries meant the Skins girls were lighter in numbers than ever before but they overcome that hurdle with ease to book their place in the final once again.

Skins’ captain on the night, Sarah Corry, won the toss and that seemed to act as a good omen from then on. They received the kick-off and set about a 10-minute period of dominance, with Ellie Gordon, Jodie Thompson and the dynamic Orlaith Maguire all bursting through tackles and recycling ball.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

