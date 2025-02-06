Reigning champions Skins book place in Ulster Cup Final

Enniskillen under-18 ladies booked their place in the Ulster Cup Final at Kingspan Stadium with a comprehensive win on Friday night.

Enniskillen….45

Armagh….0

Holders Enniskillen booked their place in the Ulster Under 18 Cup Final with a comprehensive win against City of Armagh at Mullaghmeen, on Friday night.

A number of injuries meant the Skins girls were lighter in numbers than ever before but they overcome that hurdle with ease to book their place in the final once again.

Skins’ captain on the night, Sarah Corry, won the toss and that seemed to act as a good omen from then on. They received the kick-off and set about a 10-minute period of dominance, with Ellie Gordon, Jodie Thompson and the dynamic Orlaith Maguire all bursting through tackles and recycling ball.

