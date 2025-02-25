+44 (0)28 6632 2066
‘Proactive policing’ underway in Fermanagh

Posted: 12:13 pm February 25, 2025

The PSNI have said proactive policing is taking place currently in Enniskillen (Tuesday 25 February). 

Many sirens have been heard in Enniskillen this morning which the PSNI have described as proactive policing which is taking place in the area.

“This seems to be some proactive policing in the area,” a PSNI spokesperson has said.

There has been no further information given at this time.

February 25, 2025
