Postal problems persist for Fermanagh residents

THE PROBLEMS with Fermanagh’s postal system are persisting, with the local Council now planning to write to Royal Mail to address the problem.

As reported by the ‘Herald, concerns have been raised locally with people claiming they’re not receiving letters on time, with Royal Mail employees citing they’re under major pressure.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is to write to Royal Mail amid concerns of the prioritisation of parcel delivery over letters which has led to people missing out on appointments.

Local councillor, Sheamus Greene, raised the issue at a recent Council meeting.

“I’m told there’s now a policy that letters are just delivered once a week as parcels are being prioritised,” Mr Greene said.

“Numerous people have missed hospital and benefits appointments because letters are coming days afterwards.”

“The Health Service doesn’t need people missing appointments, but to do so because letters haven’t arrived on time has become a huge issue, especially in rural areas.”

The motion to write to Royal Mail was seconded by colleague, Debbie Coyle, and supported by Ulster Unionist Councillor Victor Warrington.

“This is a problem I highlighted around a year ago, when I too was informed parcels were being prioritised over letters. This has led to numerous problems in our area,” said Mr Warrington.

A number of people have contacted the newspaper about not receiving letters on time.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, previously raised the issue in Stormont.

“Many depend on the timely delivery of essential items, medical appointments and social welfare correspondence. For elderly and those living in isolated areas, post is a critical lifeline,” she said.

“Rural communities like those across Fermanagh already face challenges due to limited infrastructure and services.

“Cutting overtime for hardworking postal staff will only exacerbate these inequalities, potentially leaving my constituents at an unfair disadvantage, compared to those in urban areas.”

A Royal Mail employee in Enniskillen also spoke out after they were informed of changes to their overtime working pattern, a decision that the organisation later backtracked on.

“The place [Enniskillen office] is in disarray. That’s the best way to describe it,” they said.

“There’s packets and parcels coming back in with people unable to finish their duties.

“If there was work-to-rule, the amount of stuff that’s going to be coming back would be massive.”

Meanwhile, the Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the Consumer Council over the ongoing Royal Mail issue in Fermanagh.

Royal Mail advised that mail deliveries to these areas are taking place to the majority of addresses, six days a week when there is mail to deliver, and if this is not possible, mail will be delivered the next working day.

