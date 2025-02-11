Man arrested in Enniskillen as part of New IRA probe

A MAN in his 40s has been arrested in Enniskillen as part of a police investigation into the New IRA.

The PSNI said detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the activities of the New IRA made three arrests.

Three men, aged 43, 44 and 48, were arrested in the Belfast, Enniskillen and Aughnacloy areas under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Antrim for questioning.

Related searches were also carried out at properties in Enniskillen and Aughnacloy, where a number of items were seized.