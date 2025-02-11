+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan arrested in Enniskillen as part of New IRA probe

Man arrested in Enniskillen as part of New IRA probe

Posted: 2:26 pm February 11, 2025

A MAN in his 40s has been arrested in Enniskillen as part of a police investigation into the New IRA.

The PSNI said detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the activities of the New IRA made three arrests.

Three men, aged 43, 44 and 48, were arrested in the Belfast, Enniskillen and Aughnacloy areas under the Terrorism Act.

Advertisement

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Antrim for questioning.

Related searches were also carried out at properties in Enniskillen and Aughnacloy, where a number of items were seized.

Related posts:

Enniskillen bomb survivor recognised in New Year Honour Fermanagh boating victim remembered 50 years on Relief at Royal Mail overtime decision in Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:26 pm February 11, 2025
Top
Advertisement