+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePlans for new play park and picnic area in Enniskillen
The location of the proposed new park at the junction between Sycamore Drive and Cavandale. Pic: Google

Plans for new play park and picnic area in Enniskillen

Posted: 10:51 am February 4, 2025

Plans have been submitted for a new play park and picnic area in Enniskillen.

The proposed facility would be on a green area at the junction between Sycamore Drive and Cavandale.

The project, which would be developed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, would involve the creation of a new state-of-the-art play park, alongside a picnic area with seating.

Advertisement

There would also be an access route to provide a walkway to the park and picnic area.

The council has submitted a planning application and the final decision on the proposed development will rest with members of the council’s planning committee.

Related posts:

Fermanagh boating victim remembered 50 years on Relief at Royal Mail overtime decision in Fermanagh FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Party night in Enniskillen!

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:51 am February 4, 2025
Top
Advertisement