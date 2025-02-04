Plans for new play park and picnic area in Enniskillen

Plans have been submitted for a new play park and picnic area in Enniskillen.
The proposed facility would be on a green area at the junction between Sycamore Drive and Cavandale.
The project, which would be developed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, would involve the creation of a new state-of-the-art play park, alongside a picnic area with seating.
There would also be an access route to provide a walkway to the park and picnic area.
The council has submitted a planning application and the final decision on the proposed development will rest with members of the council’s planning committee.
