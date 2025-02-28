Plans to demolish and rebuild Enniskillen supermarket

Plans to demolish and rebuild a supermarket in Enniskillen will create around 10 new jobs.

The owners of the EUROSPAR and café/restaurant unit at Cornagrade Road have applied for planning permission to knock the present building down and replace it with a new store.

They say the development currently employs around 65 people, but claim this could rise to around 75 if the green light is given for the new development.

The owners of the store say their new plans would represent a £3m investment in the local economy.

A planning statement submitted to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council as part of the application states the Eurospar is ‘a long-established, locally owned family business in Enniskillen’.

The statement says the principle of retail development is already established at the site.

“The proposed development will allow the Council to control the nature and scale of retail development at the site,” it continues.

“It is an investment of some £3M approx. into the local economy.

“It will support existing jobs (65 approx.) and create new jobs (10 approx.).

“Retail jobs are particularly important to the local economy providing a range of full and part time roles, including management roles, team leader roles and customer advisor roles.

“Employment in retailing is generally from the local area and the jobs and the associated wages (currently in the region of £620,000 per annum), much of which will be spent within the local economy, are an important material consideration.

“The proposed development will also support a range of local suppliers including many from Fermanagh and Omagh e.g. Maguire Foods Ltd, JOR Foods Ltd, Lilly’s Home Bakery, Wilkins Home Bakery. Gourmet Bros, Made in Tempo, Castle Foods and Dale Farm.

“Furthermore, the development will support a number of construction jobs during the construction period.”

The planning statement says the proposed development would also provide additional rates income to the local council.

“Currently rates are £46,500 per annum and this is expected to increase, further supporting the delivery of public services.

“The construction of an attractive, modern replacement EUROSPAR will deliver the comprehensive redevelopment and improvement of this Cornagrade Road site. The new building will be more sustainable and comply with all current statutory requirements representing a significant improvement compared to the existing life-expired building.”

The application is now being considered by the council’s planning department.