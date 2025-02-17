+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Phil wins Fermanagh's 'Volunteer in Sport' award
Phil Flanagan

Phil wins Fermanagh’s ‘Volunteer in Sport’ award

Posted: 12:14 pm February 17, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

THE Federation of Irish Sport has announced that Phil Flanagan has been named County Fermanagh’s 2024 recipient of the Volunteers in Sport Awards.

Phil will be honoured at a special awards ceremony on Friday, 28 February 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown, alongside a volunteer from every county in Ireland (four from Dublin) in recognition of their dedication and passion for their local club.

Phil has transformed Tempo Maguires GAA Club and the Community impact, his dedication has propelled the club to new heights while benefiting all age groups in the area.

Among his many initiatives are the development of a new pitch with an illuminated walkway, mental health workshops for younger members, and the introduction of handball and rounders to the club.

Phil has also led sustainability initiatives and reopened the local community centre after it was closed for five years.

From organising an Irish language football blitz to day trips for older members, Phil’s vision and commitment have positively transformed lives in the community.

Honouring Volunteers Who Keep Irish Sport Thriving Throughout November and December 2024, the Federation of Irish Sport called on the public, sports clubs, Local Sports Partnerships and Governing Bodies to nominate volunteers whose contributions have made a meaningful difference.

This year’s awards saw a record number of nominations from over 53 sporting disciplines, reflecting the incredible diversity of volunteering in Ireland.

Every week, 460,000 volunteers dedicate their time to support 1.47 million club members around the country to keep them engaged and active, making a social and economic contribution valued at €1.5 billion annually.

These volunteers are the backbone of Irish sport, keeping communities active, healthy, and connected.

