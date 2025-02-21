+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePettigo Road in Kesh closed due to fallen trees

Pettigo Road in Kesh closed due to fallen trees

Posted: 8:08 am February 21, 2025

Road users are advised to avoid the Pettigo Road, Kesh this morning due to fallen trees that have blocked the road.

Police said traffic is being diverted onto the Boa Island Road.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

Advertisement

 

Related posts:

Kesh to host this year’s Fermanagh Twelfth celebrations Fermanagh woman denies persistent communications misuse Red weather warning issued for Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:08 am February 21, 2025
Top
Advertisement