Pettigo Road in Kesh closed due to fallen trees

Road users are advised to avoid the Pettigo Road, Kesh this morning due to fallen trees that have blocked the road.
Police said traffic is being diverted onto the Boa Island Road.
“Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
Posted: 8:08 am February 21, 2025