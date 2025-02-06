+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Pair accused of not paying for meal in Enniskillen
Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Pair accused of not paying for meal in Enniskillen

Posted: 4:27 pm February 6, 2025

TWO men accused of making off without paying for a meal in Enniskillen on New Year’s Day have failed to appear in court.
Kenny Mailley (39) and Thoams Shane Maughan (31) both from Cashel Grove, Moy are accused of running up a bill of £97.40 in an Enniskillen restaurant but leaving without paying,
A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge against each accused court be connected.
She further confirmed knowing of no reason why the accused were not in attendance.
District Judge Alana McSorley issued arrest warrants for both men.

