Outrage at changes to Fermanagh retail park

THE new application to add an additional retail unit instead of the much anticipated leisure facilities at Lakelands Retail park has been met with huge backlash from the public with hundreds rejecting the application on the online portal.

Joanne Cox objected to the new plans and said, “A town the size of Enniskillen has adequate shopping facilities already but lacks leisure facilities. Very disappointing that the promised original proposed plans on this site have now been changed and the local people completely blindsided.”

“I object to the change in this development. If planning permission was granted for bowling and other leisure facilities then that’s what should be built or permission revoked,” Tina McDermott said in the portal.

“I strongly object to this retail until. Enniskillen has a large number of retail units and a current Lidl which is sufficient. There is little to no leisure facilities for families and young people who are constantly under funded and considered. The previous plan garnered a lot of excitement in our community. We do not need another food shop,” Niamh McGovern added.

Mark Hoy strongly objected the new plans ‘to move Lidl less than two miles from its current site in the town at the expense of leisure facilities for the town’.

“There is little for people to do here as it is and when the Lakeland Forum closes next month there will be nothing. This plan does nothing positive for the town other than relocate a current business and move jobs. It doesn’t create any new jobs and will only further add to the traffic in the area with two schools and a hospital within a mile,” he said.

The consultation remains open on planning application LA10/2024/1241/F and comments can still be made online.

