OT Karen is leading the way in Cambodia

AN occupational therapist who set off to volunteer in a severely unresourced hospital in Cambodia last week said she’s “amazed at the resilience” of the people who live with major health conditions.

Karen Murphy from Derrygonnelly, a former Mount Lourdes student, is a Clinical Specialist Occupational Therapist who works at Kingsbridge Hospital. She also runs a private clinic in Derry.

The award-winning specialist linked up with the British Association of Hand Therapists in the Global Partnership Committee in 2023, providing important support to low income countries.

Having previously volunteered and preparing to return to the Children’s Surgical Centre in Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Ms Murphy recognises the difference in support available in Asia.

“I cannot even begin to describe how little there is to work with over there,” she told the ‘Herald.

“Some of the people coming into the clinic had never had a sling to hold up their arm which was completely limp. The pain must have been unimaginable.

“If they did have a sling it might have been homemade and supported them very poorly, with contractures in the joints which make some surgeries that could be done to help them not work.”

During her time in Cambodia, the vastly experienced Clinical Specialist Occupational Therapist, who previously worked in America, has been working on the forefront with the most in need.

Aside from providing hands-on care to young Cambodians, the Fermanagh mother-of-three has been training and supporting a team of physiotherapists, to provide daily care to residents.

“The children presented with abnormalities that we sometimes only knew about from our exams. The burns in children were catastrophic,” said Ms Murphy.

“These children will need specialist follow-up to allow their limbs to grow. Their whole lives change in an instant, and the care may not be available to allow them to follow their dreams.”

The lack of facilities and support available in the Children’s Surgical Centre in Phnom Penh in Cambodia is causing the medical professionals major difficulties in their bid to help people.

“I really can’t describe how little there was in the dressing clinic,” said Ms Murphy.

“There was a single roll of expired elastoplast tape and it was kept under lock and key. The sutures used in theatre were mostly expired.

“In the UK and Ireland, we take such good care of wounds, especially after surgery. There is so much in terms of dressing and sterile equipment to avoid infection.

“Over there, even the most complicated surgery with skin grafts on burns and to separate little baby fingers was treated with only gauze and a bandage in most cases.”

Ms Murphy is preparing to head back to Cambodia to offer her expertise to the most needy. She said that while her job poses major daily challenges, it’s ‘the best job in the world’.

“I get the opportunity to help people, some at their lowest or vulnerable times of their lives, gain control of their situation and maximise their recovery to regain their independence,” she said.

“I love that my passion for the job that I love has made me seek education from the pioneers of Hand Surgery and Therapy all around the world.

“In Cambodia, I was in awe of the amazing surgeons who donated their skills and time to work for long and grueling hours in a cramped and hot clinic and theatre to perform world class surgery.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007