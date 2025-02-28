Number of pets abandoned in Fermanagh increases

THERE has been a massive increase in the number of pets being abandoned this year as one of the county’s leading animal sanctuaries continues to struggle with the huge demand on capacity.

Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary, located in Ballinamallard, has reported a huge number of pets being abandoned and dumped across Fermanagh, with another noticeable rise after Christmas.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also revealed that an estimated 1,927 pets were abandoned throughout the UK in January, which is 34-per-cent more than in 2024.

It had previously been suggested that the cost-of-living crisis could be a key factor in the rise.

Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary recently took to social media to show the huge number of cats that have been sheltered and saved by the Ballinamallard facility, after they were found abandoned.

“This is only the start of kitten season and the amount of stray cats is a huge concern,” a spokesperson for Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary previously told the ‘Herald.

“Our kennels are full to capacity and we are struggling to get dogs rehomed.

“We just managed to rehome five kittens and then we received five new ones in by the end of that same day.”

Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary relies on fundraising and donations to function as a service.

It has reported some significant financial pressures, as the cost-of-living crisis rolls on.

“The biggest issue we face is pregnant cats and kittens. The cost of neutering and spaying cats is a major problem, and without financial help, it creates a crisis for rescues,” they said.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007