NIE confirm all power has been restored in Fermanagh

AFTER ten days in the dark all power has been restored to Fermanagh according to NIE.

Speaking to the Herald’ Northern Ireland Electric (NIE) have confirmed that everyone in Fermanagh has their power restored and are praising the work of their employees who have been working extra hard since Storm Éowyn hit.

While the NIE power cut map still shows homes across Fermanagh with outages, this appears to have not been updated since February 1.

Advertisement

NIE brought in help on a scale that they’ve ‘never seen before’.

“Thanks to our partners, as well as companies from Great Britain and across Europe, who traveled here to assist in restoring power. We are also grateful to the agencies and organisations who worked with us to support those most affected,” they said.

The company have recognised the incredible effort of their teams.

“From those in the field to those behind the scenes. Their determination, endurance, and compassion have been remarkable,” NIE added.

“Many have had very little time with their families since the storm and we are so grateful for the support that they give us.”