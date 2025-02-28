NI Secretary of State launches new body in Enniskillen

- Chair of Intertrade UK, Arlene Foster DBE (third from left), with panel members at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen. 0006 - The Rt Hon. the Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee DBE, chairing the first meeting of the Intertrade UK, held in Enniskillen.

THE Northern Ireland Secretary of State was in Enniskillen today (Friday) to launch a new body which will promote and boost trade across the UK, which is chaired by Arlene Foster.

Hilary Benn confirmed during his visit to Fermanagh that five new members will join the Intertrade UK panel, which will be led by former Northern Ireland First Minister, Ms Foster.

Senior Economist at Ulster University, Dr Esmond Birnie, CEO of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne Wylie, Kirsty McManus, the Northern Ireland Director of the Institute of DIrectors, Head of Federation of Small Businesses Northern Ireland, Roger Pollen, and Director for Northern Ireland in the Confederation of British Industry, Angela McGowan were all confirmed as the latest members to join the Interntrade UK panel, in the UK Government’s bid to strengthen and promote the internal market.

