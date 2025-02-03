New Year’s Eve burglary and alcohol theft

A 37-year-old man has been remanded on bail in relation to the alleged burglary of a supermarket on New Year’s Eve.

Martin Gerard Patrick O’Loughlin from Cavandale, Cavanaleck is accused of entering the premises as a trespasser and stealing four packs of WKD and a bottle of vodka.

Offending is alleged to have occurred at Coa Road, Enniskillen.

District Judge Alana McSorley ordered O’Loughlin to return to court on February 3.

