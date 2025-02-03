+44 (0)28 6632 2066
New Year’s Eve burglary and alcohol theft

Posted: 9:49 am February 3, 2025

A 37-year-old man has been remanded on bail in relation to the alleged burglary of a supermarket on New Year’s Eve.
Martin Gerard Patrick O’Loughlin from Cavandale, Cavanaleck is accused of entering the premises as a trespasser and stealing four packs of WKD and a bottle of vodka.
Offending is alleged to have occurred at Coa Road, Enniskillen.
District Judge Alana McSorley ordered O’Loughlin to return to court on February 3.

