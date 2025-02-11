+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineNew ‘speed humps’ to be built outside Fermanagh school
The new 'speed humps' will be installed at Cloghcor Road in Lisbellaw. Pic: Google

New ‘speed humps’ to be built outside Fermanagh school

Posted: 4:35 pm February 11, 2025

New traffic-calming measures are to installed on the road outside a primary school in Lisbellaw.

For years, staff and parents at Lisbellaw Primary School have been asking for ‘speed humps’ on the road outside the school.

Following recent representations, the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed new safety measures will be installed at Cloghcor Road in the village.

Advertisement

In a letter to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Stormont department said it had carried out a traffic-calming assessment in the area.

As a result, the decision had been taken to introduce the new safety features on the busy road.

The department said they would be in place before the end of the financial year, which is the end of March.

Related posts:

Lisbellaw Utd mourns loss of founding members Dumping slammed after recycling centre closure Fermanagh healthcare staff under ‘relentless pressure’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:35 pm February 11, 2025
Top
Advertisement