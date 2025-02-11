New ‘speed humps’ to be built outside Fermanagh school

The new 'speed humps' will be installed at Cloghcor Road in Lisbellaw. Pic: Google

New traffic-calming measures are to installed on the road outside a primary school in Lisbellaw.

For years, staff and parents at Lisbellaw Primary School have been asking for ‘speed humps’ on the road outside the school.

Following recent representations, the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed new safety measures will be installed at Cloghcor Road in the village.

In a letter to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Stormont department said it had carried out a traffic-calming assessment in the area.

As a result, the decision had been taken to introduce the new safety features on the busy road.

The department said they would be in place before the end of the financial year, which is the end of March.