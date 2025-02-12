New projects planned at two GAA clubs in Fermanagh

Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs GAA club are looking to extend their facilities.

Planning permission is being sought for two new projects at GAA clubs in Fermanagh.

Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs club has submitted a planning application for an extension to its current changing rooms to provide space for additional changing rooms and a committee room.

The club is also seeking planning permission for new entrance gates, boundary walls and railings.

There are also plans to erect a new single-storey building on the grounds of Erne Gaels GAA club in Belleek.

The building would be used as a base for the Rainbow Surestart oganisation, which provides family support and early education services for children under the age of four.

Planning applications for both projects have been lodged with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in the past week.