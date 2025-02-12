+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAANew projects planned at two GAA clubs in Fermanagh
Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs GAA club are looking to extend their facilities.

New projects planned at two GAA clubs in Fermanagh

Posted: 12:51 pm February 12, 2025

Planning permission is being sought for two new projects at GAA clubs in Fermanagh.

Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs club has submitted a planning application for an extension to its current changing rooms to provide space for additional changing rooms and a committee room.

The club is also seeking planning permission for new entrance gates, boundary walls and railings.

Advertisement

There are also plans to erect a new single-storey building on the grounds of Erne Gaels GAA club in Belleek.

The building would be used as a base for the Rainbow Surestart oganisation, which provides family support and early education services for children under the age of four.

Planning applications for both projects have been lodged with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in the past week.

Related posts:

Fermanagh pays tribute to GAA referee John Murphy Burns had ‘reservations’ over Gallagher’s Naas appointment Tributes to Lisnaskea man Noel McCaffrey

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:51 pm February 12, 2025
Top
Advertisement