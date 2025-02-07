New gambling measures welcomed

FAMILIES who have lost loved ones to gambling addictions have welcomed Stormont’s latest measures to curb the issue, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to have an impact.

Sinn Féin recently passed a motion at Stormont, which would see greater support networks and an improvement to services made available for people living with gambling addictions locally.

The Northern Ireland Executive also agreed to a motion to streamline their gambling regulations in line with the UK, with some of the new regulations including limited online prizes to £500.

Pete and Sadie Keogh who lost their son Lewis in 2013, after he passed away following a long battle with a gambling addiction. They’ve been campaigning for changes to online gambling laws.

The couple recently met with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, to discuss some of the ways that the UK Government could do more to support people living with addiction.

“The fact of the matter is that there’s a dependency in getting money in. The bookmakers get money in from people who are vulnerable and like to spend their money,” said Mr Keogh.

“For those who it is harmless fun today, might find out in 12 months time that it’s a lot more than harmless fun to them. It could become a serious obsession.”

One of the main issues that the Fermanagh couple raised with the UK Government was the pro-gambling advertising that are in place at major sport stadiums, as well as on live TV streaming.

“They’re just running around the ground all the time. The Premier League hasn’t done enough and there has been multiple appeals, including from government,” Mr Keogh added.

Following the passing of the motion at Stormont, a spokesperson for Fermanagh Sinn Féin said they’re committed to making a difference and supporting people living with gambling addictions.

“There is an urgent need for gambling addiction to be treated as a public health issue, with proper health resources and support for those affected,” a Fermanagh Sinn Féin statement said.

