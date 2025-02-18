Neven Maguire cooks up a storm at Fermanagh event

IT was a night to remember as local celebrity chef, Neven Maguire hosted an exclusive cookery demonstration in the Killyhevlin hotel in December.

Neven shared his expert cooking tips and demonstrated how to create some of his most loved dishes, raising an incredible £5210.00 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The local cancer charity is set to open the doors of their new Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre, right in the heart of the Enniskillen’s high street in April 2025, with all funds raised from the event to stay in the Fermanagh area.

Krystle Corrigan, Fermanagh Community Fundraising Officer said, “We can’t thank all those who attended the event enough and Neven for putting on such a spectacular event.

“Without the support of the community and local businesses, we wouldn’t be able to support the 1 in 2 people who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime in Northern Ireland, so we want to extend a huge thank you to every donation and local vendors who added that extra special touch to the evening.”

The proceeds from this event will go directly towards Cancer Focus NI’s new bespoke Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre, opening in April 2025.

With an aim to bring cancer care into the community and out of the hospital setting, this will be the first of its kind in this area.

The Cancer support centre will deliver a number of vital Support Services, including counselling, art therapy, family support, support groups, and a patient driving service.

For women impacted by breast cancer, the charity additionally offers a bespoke bra and swimwear fitting service with specialised bra fitters for people in the area who are dealing with the reality of a cancer diagnosis.

To learn more about how to plan your own fundraising events or what events are coming up visit https://cancerfocusni.org/fundraising/events/ or contact Krystle at Krystlecorrigan@cancerfocusni.org

To speak about any cancer concern or to access the charity’s services, call the Cancer Focus NI Nurseline at 0800 783 3339 (open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9am – 1pm).

