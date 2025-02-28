Nathan Carter counting down to UK tour

COUNTRY star Nathan Carter is counting down the days to his much-anticipated UK tour which will see him headline some sold-out performances at major venues in Scotland and England.

The Liverpudlian, who lives in Bellanaleck, is preparing to bring his award-winning tour to his many fans in the UK, which is set to kick off with a concert at Weston-Super-Mare on March 13.

Carter will be entertaining his Scottish fans during March with a number of gigs in Fareham, Eastleigh, Aberdeen and Dumfries, with a large crowd expected to turn out to his many concerts.

Following his time in Scotland, Carter will turn his attention to venues in England, with shows confirmed to take place in Manchester and Northampton during April.

Last week, the Liverpool singer released his new single ‘Cannibals’ which went down a treat.

Carter, who has been heavily involved with his Irish tour, also confirmed some new material will be on the way soon as he aims to revamp his huge repitore of songs and tracks.

“It was quite daunting at first. I was in his [Guy Chambers] studio in London and I’ve never been anywhere like it. It was probably one of the poshest parts of London,” the Liverpudlian said.

“After we sat down and got some ideas going, he got the guitar out and sat at the piano. Music eases all that worry and I became a lot more comfortable writing with him.”