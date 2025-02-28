Motoring accused remanded on bail

A FIFTY-four-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to a number of alleged motoring offences.

Donal Mulligan from Windmill Heights, Enniskillen is accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol, whilst unaccompanied as a learner and with no L Plates displayed.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on November 11 last year at Loughshore Road, Enniskillen.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Mulligan on continuing bail to return to court on 24 March

