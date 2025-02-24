More MOT appointments in Enniskillen than previous year

WELCOMED… More MOT test appointments were available in Enniskillen this January compared to that of January 2024.

FERMANAGH drivers have hailed news there were more MOT tests available in January than that of the previous year as a “positive trend”, days after a major consultation was launched.

Motorists have been asked to have their say on a proposal to change the yearly MOT requirement to two years for some vehicles, in a bid to ease the huge backlog that has been reported locally.

The Department for Infrastructure recently reported there were more MOT tests available in Enniskillen in January than that of previous years, with MLA Jemma Dolan welcoming the news.

Advertisement

“These figures show a positive trend that more MOT tests are becoming available, helping to cut waiting times,” the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said.

“Former Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd made solving the MOT backlog a priority, and Minister Kimmins is now continuing this important work.”

The Department of Infrastructure has launched a consultation to seek the views on changing the frequency of vehicle testing from an annual to biennial for some.

The local representative has praised the efforts to cut the waiting time for MOT test appointments.

“The minister is working hard to further increase MOT testing through recruitment of additional workers, operating on Sundays and bank holidays alongside other measures,” said Ms Dolan.

“I’ll continue working alongside the minister and the other parties as we seek to reduce waiting times even further.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition