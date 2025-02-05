Mental health event in Enniskillen on Thursday

AWARE NI will be hosting a ‘Time to Talk Day’ in Enniskillen tomorrow, Thursday, February 6.

The annual event highlights the power of conversations for mental health, AWARE NI, the North’s leading charity for individuals with low mood, depression, anxiety, and bipolar, is unveiling new survey findings on the impact of peer support.

These findings reveal the effectiveness of the charity’s peer-led mental health support groups, including the Enniskillen Support Group.

Time to Talk Day encourages people to break the stigma around mental health, but it can still be difficult for many to open up. AWARE NI offers 24 peer-led mental health support groups across Northern Ireland, including in Enniskillen, which provide a safe space for people to share experiences, reduce feelings of isolation, and find hope on their journey to better mental health.

Caroline McLoughlin, Support Services Manager at AWARE NI, said, “One in five adults in Northern Ireland experience mental ill-health. Our peer-led groups, like the one in Enniskillen, provide a welcoming and judgment-free environment where people can talk about their mental health challenges and learn positive coping strategies.”

To mark Time to Talk Day, AWARE NI has published its second biennial Support Group Attendee Report, showing that 98% of participants felt their mental health support group helped them manage anxiety, 96% felt supported in managing depression, and 95% felt less isolated after attending.

Local Enniskillen resident and support group attendee Brenda shared her experience, “I am so glad I plucked up the courage to attend AWARE NI’s support group at the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen. Within this safe haven, I am surrounded by like-minded peers who genuinely care about improving the mental health of group members. We are all supported by compassionate facilitators who invest their time and energy in aiding the wellbeing of all in attendance.”

“We were delighted to see our latest report showcased that 97% of attendees would recommend an AWARE NI mental health support group to others,” continues Caroline. “AWARE NI’s Enniskillen Support Group provides a lifeline to people such as Brenda who may feel isolated and overwhelmed by their mental health struggles. Our support groups are free to attend, have no waiting list, and are open to anyone 18 and over. We would encourage anyone feeling alone and struggling with their thoughts and feelings to come to one of our support groups. It could change your life.”

The Enniskillen Support Group meets fortnightly on Tuesdays at the Aisling Centre at 7pm, providing vital support for individuals living with mental ill-health.

For more information on AWARE’s mental health support groups, or to get involved with fundraising efforts to help continue providing vital mental health support to Enniskillen and beyond, please visit: aware-ni.org