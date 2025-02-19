+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McIlwaine on the double in Ballinamallard victory

Posted: 3:55 pm February 19, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

JOSH McIlwaine scored two goals at Ferney Park last night (Tuesday) as Ballinamallard United won a five-goal thriller against Newington.

Sean McAteer got the Mallards off the perfect start when he netted from a Darragh Byrne cross, with just 10 minutes on the clock.

With confidence flowing, McIlwaine scored his first on the night with 27 minutes played. He finished an Aaron Harkin free-kick to the Newington net, to double the Mallards advantage.

Newington characteristically fought back and they levelled the game just before 50 minutes on the clock, with Patrick Downey bagging a brace for the visitors.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, though. McIlwaine proved to be the match winner for Mark Stafford’s charges when he headed a Tiarnan Campbell cross to the net to wrap up the win.

The victory sees Ballinamallard sit tenth in the Lough 41 Championship table, with 30 points on the table. On Saturday (February 22), Ballinamallard host Ballyclare Comrades at Ferney Park.

