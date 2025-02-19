McCleery appointed Fermanagh SuperCupNI Premier manager

By Aaron Hassard

MARC McCleery has been appointed as the new manager of the Fermanagh Premier (2009 / under 16) squad ahead of the upcoming SuperCupNi 2025 campaign..

McCleery, currently manager of Ballinamallard United u1nder-5s, was selected as the preferred candidate following an application and interview process, which concluded this week.

The Clabby native began his coaching career in senior football with Maguiresbridge, transitioning into youth football with Fivemiletown United before moving across to Ballinamallard United.

Speaking following the conformation of McCleery to the Premier hot seat, SuperCupNI Chairman Ernie Conlon was “thrilled” with the securing the services of “an exceptional coach”.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Marc McCleery as our Premier manager for the 2025 campaign” said Conlon.

“Marc is an exceptional coach, with a proven track record at the highest level of the local game.

His extensive knowledge of youth football in Fermanagh and coaching expertise will ensure our Premier class of 2025 have the best possible chance of success.”

As one of the most coveted and high profile coaching positions in the county, interest in the position was high and Conlon acknowledged all those who expressed an interest in the role.

“I wish to place on record my thanks and gratitude to all those who applied for the position of Premier manager,” he said.

“It was a rigorous process where only one candidate can come out on top… we wish each and every one of them every success moving forward.”

The 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI tournament will take place from Sunday 27 July to Friday 1st August 2025 at venues across the North Coast.

Co. Fermanagh will be hosting a series of trials for eligible players, with registrations currently open.

Further information regarding trial registration can be found on the Fermanagh SuperCupNI Facebook and Instagram pages.