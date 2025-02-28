McCabe is new Fermanagh Super Cup director of football

Shane McCabe is the Co. Fermanagh Super Cup director of football this year.

The Fermanagh Super Cup NI committee have announced that former Irish League footballer and Super Cup NI player Shane McCabe has been appointed as Co. Fermanagh’s new director of football.

McCabe represented Fermanagh in the 1996 and 1997 Milk Cup tournaments and now the Belcoo native will oversee the football operations throughout the build-up to and during the 2025 Super Cup NI event, including working with the recently appointed Gareth McGuckin and Marc McCleery.

Since his appointment, the former Dungannon, Glentoran, Portadown, Glenavon and Ballinamallard midfielder has been working tirelessly, ahead of the commencement of next month’s open squad trials.

Co. Fermanagh Super Cup NI Chairperson Ernie Conlon said;

“I am delighted that Shane as taken on the role of director of football within Co. Fermanagh Super Cup NI and I am confident that his appointment and the enthusiasm and experience he brings will the benefit Co Fermanagh Super Cup NI for years to come.”

Conlon is hopeful that McCabe’s experience at the highest level of the local game will only stand to benefit the class of 2025.

“It is great to see a former player coming back and getting involved with his county again, having previously returned as an assistant coach with the 2014 Premier squad.

“His experience of playing at the tournament, as well as playing at the highest level of the local game and representing Fermanagh GAA, will only benefit our latest crop of young talent.”

The 2025 Budget Energy Super Cup NI tournament will take place from Sunday 27 July to Friday 1st August at venues across the North Coast.