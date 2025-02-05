Man suffers serious injuries in Ballyshannon stabbing

A MAN was brought before a special court sitting at the weekend, following a stabbing incident close to the Fermanagh border that left a victim in intensive care fighting for his life.

Stephen Fitzpatrick (58), with an address in Ballyshannon, was arrested in connection with the incident in the early hours of Friday morning in the Donegal border town.

On Sunday Fitzpatrick appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court. He is charted with assault causing harm on Daniel Fox-Orten on January 31.

A detective from Ballyshannon Garda Station gave evidence to the court regarding the defendant’s arrest and caution.

Detective Garda Shane Maye said, when charged, Fitzpatrick replied, “He attempted to kill me, and I defended myself.”

Gardai objected to bail being granted, citing the seriousness of the offence and the possibility of other charges being added.

It is alleged the injured party went into Fitzpatrick’s bedroom shouting and grabbed the defendant, who grabbed a multitool and proceed to stab the man multiple times in the neck, chest and upper body.

Det May told the court this was the defendant’s version of events, and officers had not yet had a chance to speak with the injured man.

The court heard the man had undergone surgery on Friday and was now in a stable condition in intensive care.

Defence solicitor Rory O’Brien said it was a “classic case of self-defence” and that Fitzpatrick was himself a victim, and should be granted bail.

As the defendant had no previous convictions and is not believed to be a flight risk, Judge Cunningham granted bail on a number of strict conditions.

The case was adjourned to Ballyshannon District Court.

