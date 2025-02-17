Man rescued from cave in Fermanagh

Cave rescue volunteers worked late into the night on Saturday to free a man who got stuck in a cave in Fermanagh.

The man had reportedly became too tired to progress while he was on the return leg of a planned caving trip in a system on the Marlbank on the north side of Cuilcagh Mountain.

“After the alert was raised at 20.55, local ICRO volunteers arrived to the scene at about 21.15, with volunteers put on alert across Ireland at 22.45,” a spokesperson from Irish Cave Rescue Organisation said.

“ICRO reached the man quickly and assessed his condition. A “hot point” was established underground where he was warmed and fed. Meanwhile, rock breaking and rescue rigging teams engineered a bypass to a constricted section of passage near the entrance. This allowed the man to be hauled up via the new route to the surface.

“The caver was brought safely to the surface and the team was stood down at 04.00 on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.

ICRO thanked all of its volunteers for travelling through the night and assisting with this successful outcome.