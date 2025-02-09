Man hit on head with hammer during Enniskillen burglary

Police in Enniskillen are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Cavandale area, on Saturday 9th February.

It was reported shortly before 9pm on Saturday night, that a man, armed with a hammer or iron bar, called to the front door of a house and when the door was opened struck the male occupant to his head. The man then entered the property and assaulted two other occupants before breaking a number of windows of a car parked outside as he left the scene. The three injured occupants, two men and a woman, all required medical treatment following the incident.

The assailant was described as being around 5’8” tall, of slim build with very short hair, clean shaven and was wearing dark clothing and a snood.

Officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information which may be able to help with their investigation, to call them in Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1416 08/02/25. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/