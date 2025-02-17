+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeNewsMan found with serious injuries in Enniskillen

Man found with serious injuries in Enniskillen

Posted: 5:10 pm February 17, 2025

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with head injuries in Enniskillen.

The man in his 30s was found unconscious in Dunnes Stores car park on the Irvinestown Road in the early hours of this morning (Monday, February 17). He was taken to the South West Acute Hospital then later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

It is understood police are not seeking anyone in connection with the man’s injuries and are not investigating it as a criminal incident.

