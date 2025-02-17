Man found with ‘serious head injuries’ in Enniskillen

POLICE has said there was ‘no criminal activity’ after a man was “discovered unconscious” following injuries to his head in the Forthill Street area of Enniskillen today (Monday).

“The man, aged in his 30s was discovered unconscious in Dunnes Stores carpark shortly before 8.30am this morning,” Detective Inspector Winters said.

“He was taken to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance but later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he remains in a critical condition.”

