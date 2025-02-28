+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineMan charged after Enniskillen £90k cannabis seizure

Man charged after Enniskillen £90k cannabis seizure

Posted: 11:27 am February 28, 2025

A man has been charged following £90k worth of cannabis was seized in Enniskillen yesterday (28 February 2025).

“Police have charged a man to court following a search of a property in the Enniskillen area on Thursday 27th February, where an estimated street value of up to £90,000 worth of suspected cannabis was seized,” a spokesperson from PSNI said.

“The 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, dishonestly using electricity and cultivating cannabis.

“He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today, Friday 28th February.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”

