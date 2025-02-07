+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man accused of non-fatal strangulation in Enniskillen

Posted: 2:00 pm February 7, 2025

A CHARGE of non-fatal strangulation is to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.
Nathan Portis (26) previously with an address in Belfast but remanded in custody since his arrest is charged with intentionally applying pressure to the throat or neck of a woman, intending to affect her ability to breathe or the flow of blood to her brain.
Offending is alleged to have occurred during an incident in Enniskillen town centre on July 12 last year. Portis appeared by video-link at the most recent sitting and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on February 17

