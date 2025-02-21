+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMajority of Council budget directed towards Fermanagh
The Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chambers in the Town Hall, Enniskillen.

Majority of Council budget directed towards Fermanagh

Posted: 10:20 am February 21, 2025

JUST £1.1 million of the £25 million allocated by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for capital projects this year is earmarked for Omagh-specific developments.
According to figures that had been released ahead of a special meeting to strike the district domestic rate, the only Omagh-based project receiving direct funding is the Public Realm and Regeneration Scheme, which will receive £1.1 million in partnership with the Department for Communities.
In contrast, £17 million has been allocated to the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum Project, while a further £500,000 will go towards a Peace Plus Project in Newtownbutler.
Other allocations include funding under the British Government’s Mid-South West deal involving Fermanagh and Omagh, Mid-Ulster, and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councils, £100,000 in Shared Island Funding, and £2.5 million for future waste management.
Of the council-funded projects, £4.9 million has been set aside, with the largest portion – £2 million – going towards the Drummee Transfer Station and site closure. Additional allocations include £250,000 for dual-language signage, £600,000 for playpark refurbishments, and £250,000 for community capital grants.

Related posts:

Fermanagh & Omagh Council gets set to strike the rate Fermanagh rates hike to partly pay councillor wage rise Fermanagh rates bills expected to rise by 3%

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:20 am February 21, 2025
Top
Advertisement