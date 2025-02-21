Majority of Council budget directed towards Fermanagh

JUST £1.1 million of the £25 million allocated by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for capital projects this year is earmarked for Omagh-specific developments.

According to figures that had been released ahead of a special meeting to strike the district domestic rate, the only Omagh-based project receiving direct funding is the Public Realm and Regeneration Scheme, which will receive £1.1 million in partnership with the Department for Communities.

In contrast, £17 million has been allocated to the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum Project, while a further £500,000 will go towards a Peace Plus Project in Newtownbutler.

Other allocations include funding under the British Government’s Mid-South West deal involving Fermanagh and Omagh, Mid-Ulster, and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councils, £100,000 in Shared Island Funding, and £2.5 million for future waste management.

Of the council-funded projects, £4.9 million has been set aside, with the largest portion – £2 million – going towards the Drummee Transfer Station and site closure. Additional allocations include £250,000 for dual-language signage, £600,000 for playpark refurbishments, and £250,000 for community capital grants.

