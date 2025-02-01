+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Missing Fermanagh pensioner found after major search
Leonard McGrath has been found after a major search.
Leonard McGrath has been found.

Missing Fermanagh pensioner found after major search

Posted: 10:01 am February 1, 2025

A missing Fermanagh pensioner has been found.

The PSNI last night issued an urgent appeal saying they were ‘increasingly concerned’ regarding the whereabouts of 77-year-old Leonard McGrath.

Leonard was last seen in the Castlederg area at around lunchtime yesterday.

A major search operation has been ongoing through the night.

A short time ago, the PSNI said Leonard had been found and thanked everyone for their assistance in locating him.

