Missing Fermanagh pensioner found after major search

A missing Fermanagh pensioner has been found.

The PSNI last night issued an urgent appeal saying they were ‘increasingly concerned’ regarding the whereabouts of 77-year-old Leonard McGrath.

Leonard was last seen in the Castlederg area at around lunchtime yesterday.

A major search operation has been ongoing through the night.

A short time ago, the PSNI said Leonard had been found and thanked everyone for their assistance in locating him.