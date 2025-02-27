Magee ready to rock Fermanagh venue

TALENTED Enniskillen singer-songwriter Sean Magee is set to mark his return to the town in style next month when he headlines what’s reported to be a sold-out gig at ‘Charlie’s Bar’.

The former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion is one of the county’s top music artists and he’s set to entertain his Fermanagh fans, when he leads a gig at the Enniskillen pub on March 29.

Magee, who guarantees that the night at ‘Charlie’s Bar’ will consist of a four-hour music session, will be joined alongside rising star singer and songwriter Patrick McMenamin from Donegal.

The singer, who’s expecting his first child with his wife Áine, is preparing to take America by storm when he performs three gigs as part of the St Patrick’s festival, which is hugely popular in the US.

The Enniskillen man will headline at ‘Haswell Green’s’ in Time Square on March 15 and St Patrick’s Day (March 17), while also performing at ‘The Wild Goose’ in Woodside on March 16.

Magee is in big demand and he’s recently been confirmed as a headline act at a major festival.

He’s set to share the stage with some of the country’s top music talents at the much-anticipated ‘What’s De Craic Festival’ which is scheduled to take place in Kildare on Saturday, June 1.

“Sean almost brought the tent down on his own with an electric performance showcasing his amazing vocals and guitar playing, along with world-class fiddle playing,” a spokesperson said.

Fresh off the back of releasing his popular single ‘Waterfall’, Magee has revealed that he’s been working alongside Scottish singer and musician Calum McPhail on the release of his new album.

Magee has also teased his own plans to release new songs in the future.

“It’s [‘Waterfall’ is] a different type of song to what I’m used to putting out as it’s usually lively and bit of craic, so it was nice to do something to change the pace,” he told the ‘Herald.

