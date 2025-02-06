Love is in the air at Kinawley cabaret

EXCITEMENT is building in Kinawley and the surrounding areas as some of the country’s rising stars and top up and coming singers are set to collaborate for a special gig on Valentine’s Night.

A large crowd is expected to turn out to Kinawley Community Centre next Friday (February 14) for the much-anticipated ‘Valentine’s Night Cabaret and Dancing’, with a local star headlining.

Bellanaleck singer Conor Owens, who was recently confirmed as one of the contestants on the upcoming TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’, will take centre stage in Kinawley at its upcoming night.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the cabaret at the Kinawley Community Centre.

Dana Teague, otherwise known as ‘Dana Kaye’ from Ederney, is one of a number of singers who are set to showcase their talents on the local Fermanagh stage.

The 25-year-old is quickly becoming a popular star, releasing a number of original and covers of songs and tracks including her much-loved Dolly Parton, on TikTok and social media platforms.

Cork singer Aoife O’Neill, who goes by her stage name ‘Effie Neill’, is set to make her debut in Fermanagh next week. She’s one of the rising stars on the Country music scene.

The talented vocalist, who rose to prominence following her appearance on ‘Glór Tíre’, has earned a strong fan base and she’s released a number of songs on music streaming services.

Long-serving Country music singers, ‘Farmer Dan’ and Shawn Cuddy, are all set to perform.

Well-known and distinguished present Sean Wallace has also been confirmed as the MC for next week’s ‘Valentine’s Night Cabaret and Dancing’ in Kinawley Community Centre.

Doors open at 9pm, with the show commencing at 9.30pm on Friday, February 14.

