Lough Erne’s McCauley is Golf Manager of the Year

LOUGH Erne Resort’s Barry McCauley has been awarded the ‘Ulster Golf Manager of the Year’ at the highly acclaimed Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards.

The awards recognise the finest golf courses, clubs, and industry professionals who have pushed the boundaries of excellence.

This latest achievement for Barry follows his promotion to the position of Director of Golf at Lough Erne Resort, where he has served for a decade in a range of roles.

“It is a great honour to win the ‘Ulster Golf Manager of the Year’ award, but it is very much a testament to the work, in particular of our Golf Courses’ Superintendent, Sean Reilly, the greenkeeping team and the wider golf operations staff for their supreme dedication over a busy golf season,” said Barry.

“Sean and his colleagues have done an amazing job of maintaining the playing quality of our two Championship Courses and I’m incredibly grateful for his unbridled passion for excellence. Those who enjoy our courses see the evidence of this every day. The Faldo Course’s recent ranking in Golf World’s Top 100 Parkland courses in GB and Ireland is due in no small part to Sean and the team.”

As Head of Golf Operations, Barry has been instrumental in enhancing the resort’s golf facilities, incorporating the iconic Faldo Course and Castle Hume Course, which are highly regarded by both seasoned professionals and golf enthusiasts across the world.

Jeff Mahan and Mark Ward from TRU Hotels and Resorts LLC, who are the US-based operators of the resort extended their congratulations to Barry’s double celebration.

Jeff Mahan said, “Barry has been an integral part of the resort’s success in recent years and his promotion is well deserved. From the green keepers to the operational and services staff, our club professional Damian Mooney, and our Golf Courses Superintendent Sean Reilly,each and every person plays a vital role in delivering the outstanding golf experience we are known for at Lough Erne Resort.”

