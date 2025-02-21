Lost iPhone and Irish passport found in Enniskillen

An iPhone which was found in the vicinity of Lower Celtic Park, Enniskillen has been handed in to police by a member of the public.

If this belongs to you please call into Enniskillen station or contact police via 101 quoting reference 851 of 20/02/25.

Anyone coming forward to claim this will be asked to unlock the device to prove ownership.

The PSNI also said an Irish passport was handed into Enniskillen police station yesterday.

If you believe this belongs to you please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 797 of 20/02/2025.