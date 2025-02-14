Long-awaited two year MOT plan launched

MOTORISTS across Fermanagh are being urged to have their say on a proposal to change the yearly MOT requirement to two years for some vehicles.

The Department of Infrastructure has launched a consultation to seek the views of the public on changing the frequency of vehicle testing from an annual to biennial for some, as part of continuing efforts to bring down MOT waiting times.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said, “This consultation presents options for MOT test frequency as well as considering road safety, environmental impact, insurance premiums, and the potential impact on the local automotive industry.

“I am conscious that modern vehicles are built to high standards, and that this in turn should mean they are more reliable and also safer on our roads, and so consideration of biennial MOT testing is timely.”

Noting the other measures introduced to reduce waiting times, such as issuing Temporary Exemption Certificates and hiring more staff at centres, Minister O’Dowd said the average wait was now down to 30 days.

He added, “I want to encourage everyone with an interest in this issue to respond to the consultation.

“I very much want to hear from the public, and those involved in our local automotive industry, particularly those involved in servicing vehicles.

“I also want to hear from road safety and environmental organisations. Feedback from all these groups will factor into my consideration of the way forward.”

Local MLA Jema Dolan has welcomed the opening of the consultation and encourage local drivers to take part.

“With the demand for MOTs increasing, the minister is working hard to cut wait times for a test through recruitment for additional workers, operating on Sundays and bank holidays alongside other measures.

“I would encourage the public to have its say on the issue which is running until 16 April [at 11.59pm].”

To take part visit either nidirect.com or www.infrastructure-ni.gov,uk and search for consultations.

