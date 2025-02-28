Lisnaskea push Linfield to the limit in thriller

NIYFA Cup Quarter-Final

Lisnaskea Rovers 1

Linfield 2

Lisnaskea Rovers produced a determined and spirited performance against Linfield in front of a big crowd on Saturday morning at Castle Park but just fell short in the end and missed out on a semi-final.

The young Rovers’ side can take great encouragement from how they played though, running one of the strongest teams in the competition so close.

Man of the Match Tom Maguire led by example at the heart of the defence throughout, winning every aerial battle and making crucial tackles.

It was Rovers that took the lead after a flowing move and through ball from Jude McCoy played on Danny McDonald and he showed his class with a clinical finish to send the home support into raptures.

The atmosphere was electric as Lisnaskea continued to battle for every ball, matching Linfield stride for stride.

Late into the first half, Linfield found a way through with a well-taken goal to make it 1-1, but Rovers refused to lie down.

They threw everything at the visitors in the closing stages, with wave after wave of attack testing Linfield’s resolve.

Linfield popped the ball around like a team who are rightfully amongst the best in the country at this age group and they finally

found the winner with 10 minutes to go.

A great effort from the Linfield right back crashed off the bar and fell perfectly for the striker to head home.

Lisnaskea pushed for an equaliser and McDonald had a late chance but it wasn’t to be but it was a performance players, management and supporters were surely proud of.